Toronto Raptors victory parade celebrations on Monday to draw thousands

Fans are beginning to fill the streets of downtown Toronto on Monday morning in anticipation of the Raptors‘ victory parade after winning the NBA Championship title.

The festivities are expected to draw thousands. Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said the parade is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Princes’ Gates, located on the Exhibition Place grounds.

It will head east on Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street, then north towards University Avenue before entering Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally with the fans from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The parade will feature double-decker buses carrying the team with the trophy as they head to city hall for the fan rally. MLSE said it expects to have a large crowd before the parade’s arrival.

Mayor John Tory declared Monday “We The North” Day to honour the team.

“As we gather to celebrate the first NBA championship in Raptors’ history, I encourage everyone in our city to show our support, pride, love and appreciation for this incredible team,” reads the proclamation signed by Tory.

“This is Canada’s team so whether it be red, whether it be black and gold, whether it be the old-school purple, wear it proud and be part of our 24-year run to become world champions,” Tory said.

The Raptors’ historic NBA Championship win last week marked the first time a Canadian team has won one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

Toronto police said a series of rolling road closures will affect the streets along the parade route beginning around 6 a.m. Monday.

Police are warning fans to travel lightly as chairs, umbrellas, coolers and other large items will not be permitted on Nathan Phillips Square before or during the celebrations.

They also advise parade-goers to be prepared to walk or stand outside for long periods of time.

The City of Toronto is reminding the public to plan ahead on Monday. City officials recommend taking public transit, cycling, walking or ride-hailing as those travelling into and out of the city could experience significant delays.

The TTC will be adding additional resources to accommodate the crowds and diverting some routes that conflict with the parade.

Metrolinx said extra GO trains will be available, if needed, to shuttle fans between Union Station and the Exhibition GO.

The Union Station bus terminal will remain open with all routes running during the parade. The public should check schedules for access to Exhibition Station, Metrolinx said.

Fans are expected to be out in full Raptors colours and gear for the rally. A parade-viewing party will also be taking place at Coronation Park, located near the start of the parade, to help relieve congestion along the route.

Global News will be providing multi-platform live coverage of the historic Raptors parade as it moves through the streets of Toronto.

Once the parade gets underway, viewers will be able to watch the event live on Global Television throughout Ontario.

Outside of Ontario, the parade and celebration will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. Radio listeners can hear live coverage of the event on Global News Radio 640 Toronto.

—With files from Oriena Vuong and the Canadian Press

