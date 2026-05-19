Manitoba Moose defenceman Tyrel Bauer named AHL Man of the Year

Manitoba Moose blueliner Tyrel Bauer is this year’s winner of the American Hockey League’s Yanick Dupré Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year.
Bauer was one of 32 team nominees that was up for the award that recognizes outstanding contributions to their local community and charitable organizations.
The fourth-year pro made over 40 community appearances last season, helping out with Project 11 and the St. Amant Early Learning Classroom. He also welcomed foster families to 15 Moose home games last season while working with the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba.
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He also served as a coach for the under-11 team with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for the third straight season.
“As a hockey player, we are in a really unique position to give back to the community,” said Bauer. “Our job is to play hockey, but we wouldn’t have that if it wasn’t for the fans and the community cheering us on and supporting us.
“I get as much out of these interactions as maybe the people on the receiving end do.”
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Bauer was the Winnipeg Jets’ sixth round draft pick in 2020. He had one goal and four assists in 52 games patrolling the blueline last season.
It’s the second straight year Bauer was the Moose nominee for the prestigious award.
“My greatest achievement is to be able to be recognized in that fashion,” he said. “Because it has a lasting impact on the community and on the people, rather than just me.”
The 24-year-old Bauer is just the third Moose player to ever win the award, joining Jimmy Roy (2002-2003) and Jimmy Oligny (2022-2023).
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