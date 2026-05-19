Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Manitoba Bisons QB Jackson Tachinski, 2 others

With the injuries really starting to pile up, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers added three more players to their training camp roster on Tuesday.

The club called in some reinforcements for week two of camp with the number of injured players now in the double digits.

The Bombers signed former Manitoba Bisons quarterback Jackson Tachinski, former Bisons defensive tackle Kaleb Mackie-McLeod, and receiver Kolby Hurford from the University of Alberta.

Tachinski, of Winnipeg, joins Bombers camp as a receiver after being released by the Edmonton Elks just last week.

“Obviously it sucks to get cut,” said Tachinski. “Nobody really wants to be released like that, but at the end of the day, you got to have a positive outlook on it. I just saw it as a door closing but another one is going to open. So, I’m happy this one opened and happy to be here.

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“Hometown team, hometown stadium, played university here. I know a lot of guys in the locker room. Got to play with some of those guys, so, it’s just a blessing.”

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Tachinski played his final season of university eligibility with the Herd last year, but it’s not his first camp in the blue and gold after attending in the past as part of the CFL QB Internship Program.

“He’s a hell of an athlete,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “We get the benefit of knowing him personally and having him in here before. So, yeah he’s a great add.”

From Vincent Massey Collegiate to the University of Manitoba, Tachinski has played the QB position, but after getting some advice at the CFL Combine a year ago, Tachinski has also been practicing as a receiver.

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Working on special teams is the biggest change for Tachinski and he believes his vast experience at quarterback will only help in the transition from passer to pass catcher and he said his receiving skills have improved dramatically in the span of only a year.

“I just feel way more comfortable,” said Tachinski. “Last year when I was running routes, I was literally like thinking of my foot work in the route. Right, left, right or left, right, left. But now like, I got my footwork down and now I can actually think about read the defence, and thinking about the play, and like I said, what the quarterback reads are, so, I’m a lot more advanced in my thinking when I’m running routes.”

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox is expected to miss the entire season with an undisclosed injury and defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel will start the campaign on the six-game injured list.

The Bombers will play their first pre-season game on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.