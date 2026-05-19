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Sports

Vancouver Canucks fire head coach and 3 assistant coaches

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2026 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canucks come up short. Will pick third in NHL draft'
Canucks come up short. Will pick third in NHL draft
The Vancouver Canucks can't seem to catch a break. Despite having the best chance to select first overall, the team dropped two spots and will pick third overall in the June NHL Draft. Hall of Famers Henrik and Daniel Sedin share their thoughts on the draft and the team's plans to rebuild – May 6, 2026
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The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that it is making some staffing changes.

General Manager Ryan Johnson announced that head coach Adam Foote and assistant coaches Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean have been relieved of their duties.

On April 17, the Canucks fired general manager Patrik Allvin.

On May 14, Henrik and Daniel Sedin were named Vancouver’s co-presidents of hockey operations.

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Their former teammate, Ryan Johnson, was dubbed the Canucks’ new general manager.

Vancouver’s president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, announced on May 6 that he’ll step down from his role following next month’s draft and become an adviser.

The Canucks finished the season at the bottom of the league standings with a 25-49-8 record.

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Hopes were once again high for Vancouver at the start of the season, but the team sputtered and quickly slipped down the standings, seemingly unable to curtail its defensive woes amid a heavy dose of early injuries.

Management made a drastic move on Dec. 12, dealing captain and star defenceman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for a trio of young players and a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

— With files from The Canadian Press

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