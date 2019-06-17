Canada June 17 2019 4:17pm 02:58 Raptors victory parade: Drake tells crowd ‘you deserve’ championship Canadian rapper Drake called on the crowd to show Kawhi Leonard how much the NBA championship means to them and to tell each other they are the champions. LIVE COVERAGE: Toronto Raptors celebrate historic NBA win with downtown parade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5400441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5400441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?