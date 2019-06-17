Live coverage: Toronto Raptors celebrate historic NBA win with downtown parade
It’s being touted as the biggest party in Toronto’s history – Raptors fans and players will celebrate the historic NBA Championship win on Monday with a parade.
The event could draw more than one million people to downtown streets to revel in the team’s first NBA title.
READ MORE: Toronto Raptors victory parade celebrations: What you need to know
Starting at 10 a.m., the team will ride atop double-decker buses from Exhibition Place, down Lake Shore Boulevard, past Scotiabank Arena to Nathan Phillips Square for a final rally.
The Raptors won their first league title in Game 6 over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Back at home, Raptors fans flocked to the streets until the early hours of the morning to celebrate a win 24 years in the making.
Fans are being encouraged to wear any Raptors-related gear for the day. Over the weekend, Toronto Mayor John Tory suggested employers give people a little time off work Monday so they can be a part of history.
You can watch our live coverage in the video above or follow along with our live blog below.
