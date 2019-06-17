Woman shot near Raptors Championship parade in downtown Toronto

A woman has been shot near Nathan Phillips Square where the Toronto Raptors, along with millions of people, are celebrating the team winning the NBA Title on Monday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the scene near Bay Street, near the southeast corner of the Square, just before 4 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News a woman was shot. Toronto paramedics are on scene treating the victim.

Fans were told to stay calm and politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Mayor John Tory, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all stayed in place on stage

The festivities were put on hold while several people, including Raptors coach Nick Nurse and broadcaster Matt Devlin spoke to the crowd, in an effort to keep them calm.

The celebration resumed shortly after.

The city estimated over two million people were on-hand to witness the parade and subsequent rally, which was meant to wrap up by 2 p.m., but was delayed due to how many people lined the streets.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019