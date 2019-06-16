8 men wanted after Toronto police cars damaged during Raptors NBA championship celebrations

Toronto police are looking for eight men who jumped on and smashed police cruisers during the night of the Raptors’ championship win.

Officers said the incident took place around 11:55 p.m. on June 13, 2019, in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

According to investigators, a large crowd of people had gathered on the streets to celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

They said several men proceeded to jump and struck a parked police scout car, causing significant damages.

The incident was captured on video by multiple people, police said. Police released several photos of the eight suspects involved.

Images from the scene showed two police cars, their windshields shattered and their hoods dirtied and dented, as police monitored a large crowd of people and tried to direct them away.

People in the tunnel on York Street were seen making their way to Front Street.

They are urging those responsible to consult a lawyer and turn themselves into police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras