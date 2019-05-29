7 men wanted for mischief after climbing on Toronto police cruiser after Raptors Game 6 win

Despite an earlier statement from police that no one was charged after the Toronto Raptors won Game 6 on Saturday, investigators now say seven men are wanted for public mischief and one is wanted for threatening to kill an officer.

Police alleged the men jumped on top of a cruiser near Yonge and Dundas streets at around 11:20 p.m. while an officer was still inside, moments after the Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a stunning come-from-behind win to clinch the Eastern Conference finals.

“The officer attempted to arrest one of the suspects when the crowd encroached on him and one of the suspects threatened to kill the officer,” police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Fearing for his safety, the officer let the suspect go and got back into his car.”

Investigators released 10 photos of the suspects in the statement.

With Game 1 of the NBA Finals scheduled for Thursday evening at Scotiabank Arena, police encouraged people to “celebrate responsibly and safely, and within the law.”

Anyone with information to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0529 17:25 Seven Men Wntd For Mschf To To. Pol Car & Threatening A P… Phots Attached https://t.co/c8SU7QhhML — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 29, 2019