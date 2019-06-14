2 Toronto police cars smashed amid ‘We the North’ celebrations after Raptors’ victory

The windshields on two police cars were smashed in a tunnel on Toronto’s York Street and people chanted “We the North” following the Raptors’ victory in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Thursday night.

Images from the scene showed two police cars, their windshields shattered and their hoods dirtied and dented as police monitored a large crowd of people and tried to direct them way.

People in the tunnel were seen making their way to Front Street.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued a tweet following the Raptors’ victory that urged fans to “be safe and celebrate responsibly.”

