Canada
June 14, 2019 1:36 am
Updated: June 14, 2019 1:39 am

2 Toronto police cars smashed amid ‘We the North’ celebrations after Raptors’ victory

By Online Journalist  Global News

A damaged Toronto Police car could be seen in an underpass near Scotiabank Centre while police blocked fans from moving forward.

A A

The windshields on two police cars were smashed in a tunnel on Toronto’s York Street and people chanted “We the North” following the Raptors’ victory in Game 6 of the NBA finals on Thursday night.

Images from the scene showed two police cars, their windshields shattered and their hoods dirtied and dented as police monitored a large crowd of people and tried to direct them way.

WATCH: NBA Finals: Raptors fans climb light posts and bus shelters

People in the tunnel were seen making their way to Front Street.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued a tweet following the Raptors’ victory that urged fans to “be safe and celebrate responsibly.”

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win finals

  • With files from Suzette Francis

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
police cars smashed toronto
raptors celebration
toronto police cars smashed
toronto police cars smashed raptors
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Celebration
toronto raptors celebration police cars smashed
toronto raptors police cars smashed
We The North

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.