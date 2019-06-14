‘Kawhi-ctus’: Fan carries large plant for Kawhi Leonard during NBA Championship celebrations

A fan dubbed “plant guy,” made his way through downtown Toronto carrying a huge tree-like plant, complete with roots, for Raptors MVP Kawhi Leonard after the team won the NBA Championship Thursday night.

“It’s a housewarming gift for Kawhi,” the fan told Global News’ Mark Carcasole.

In the video, “plant guy” said he’s looking for Leonard and hoped to see him in the streets that night.

“Well when you see him tell him I have a housewarming gift. Tell him I love him,” said the Raptors fan.

Leonard is still in Oakland, Calif., with the rest of the team after their history making game against the Golden State Warriors, defeating the defending champions 114-110.

Before the fan left with his plant, which he named the “Kawhi-ctus,” he chanted “We the forest,” a change-up to the raptors slogan “We the North.”