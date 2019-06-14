Canada
June 14, 2019 11:39 am

‘Kawhi-ctus’: Fan carries large plant for Kawhi Leonard during NBA Championship celebrations

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global News' Mark Carcasole caught up with a Raptors' fan dubbed "Plant Guy" who was carrying a plant that he wanted to give Kawhi Leonard as a housewarming gift.

A A

A fan dubbed “plant guy,” made his way through downtown Toronto carrying a huge tree-like plant, complete with roots, for Raptors MVP Kawhi Leonard after the team won the NBA Championship Thursday night.

“It’s a housewarming gift for Kawhi,” the fan told Global News’ Mark Carcasole.

In the video, “plant guy” said he’s looking for Leonard and hoped to see him in the streets that night.

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

“Well when you see him tell him I have a housewarming gift. Tell him I love him,” said the Raptors fan.

Leonard is still in Oakland, Calif., with the rest of the team after their history making game against the Golden State Warriors, defeating the defending champions 114-110.

Before the fan left with his plant, which he named the “Kawhi-ctus,” he chanted “We the forest,” a change-up to the raptors slogan “We the North.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kawhi gifts
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Championship
NBA Finals
plant fan
Plant guy
raptors fans
Toronto Raptors
We the forest
We The North

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.