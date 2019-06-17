Overcrowding becomes issue as hundreds of thousands of fans turn up for Raptors championship parade

Access to Nathan Phillips Square as well as several other public areas, including subway stations, was closed due to overcapacity as hundreds of thousands of fans showed up in the downtown core to celebrate the Toronto Raptors‘ historic NBA Championship win.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Princes’ Gates, located on the Exhibition Place grounds.

It was supposed to then travel east on Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street and north towards University Avenue before entering Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally with fans from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

However, by 12:30 p.m., the parade was still making its way on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

At around noon, the City of Toronto closed the entrance to Nathan Phillips Square and said it was at capacity. Fans were urged to watch the parade at other locations, including Coronation Park, where big screens were set up.

Several fans climbed the arches at Nathan Phillips Square to get a better vantage point. The festivities were put on pause while officials went on the loudspeaker to tell them to get down due to safety concerns.

Just before 1 p.m., officials went on the loudspeaker again to tell people to stay safe and hydrated as the temperature continued to rise and the sun was out in full force.

The ramp to city hall was blocked off, but Toronto police are lifting people who want to leave up and over the wall.

The TTC also closed Osgoode, Queen and Dundas subway stations due to overcrowding. Fans were told to make their way north or south to other stations.

Police tweeted that if any children are found lost will be taken to 52 Division for parents to pick up.

An official number of attendees hasn’t been released but Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment had said previously an estimated two million were expected to take part.

If children go astray during the parade or rally, police will bring them to 52 Division at 255 Dundas Street West. 416-808-5200. If an emergency, please call 911. #WeTheNorthDay #WeTheChampions #WeTheNorth — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 17, 2019

Line 1 Yonge-University: Queen, Osgoode, Dundas Stations are closed due to overcrowding at street level. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 17, 2019

PUBLIC ADVISORY:

Osgoode Subway Station

-The subway is at its capacity

-The station has bee closed due to overcrowding

-Please make your way to stations north or south#GO1119201

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Nathan Phillips Square is at capacity, no one else will be allowed on the Square. Watch the parade + rally on big screen at Coronation Park. Everyone onsite: please celebrate safely… @TorontoPolice want you to be able to enjoy the entire event! #WeTheNorthDay #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/D9AfdMnEZr — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 17, 2019