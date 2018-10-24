brandon election
October 24, 2018 1:00 am
Updated: October 24, 2018 1:01 am

Manitoba voters head to the polls for general election 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Today is election day.

Voters across Manitoba head to the polls today, Wednesday, Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Below is information on where to vote and who is running in all of Manitoba’s cities, including Winnipeg, whose wards were redrawn for this election.

The city of Winnipeg is having a plebiscite question on whether or not to bring down the barriers at Portage and Main. The cities of Winkler and Steinbach are having a plebiscite question on whether to allow the sale of Cannabis within city limits.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For information on your town or RM’s municipal election, visit your local government website.

For general information on elections in the province, visit Elections Manitoba.

INFORMATION AND RESULTS:

Winnipeg

Portage and Main

Brandon

Dauphin

Flin Flon

Morden

Portage la Prairie

Selkirk

Steinbach

Thompson

Winkler

 

