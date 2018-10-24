Manitoba voters head to the polls for general election 2018

Voters across Manitoba head to the polls today, Wednesday, Oct. 22 to elect their next municipal government representatives. Below is information on where to vote and who is running in all of Manitoba’s cities, including Winnipeg, whose wards were redrawn for this election.

The city of Winnipeg is having a plebiscite question on whether or not to bring down the barriers at Portage and Main. The cities of Winkler and Steinbach are having a plebiscite question on whether to allow the sale of Cannabis within city limits.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For information on your town or RM’s municipal election, visit your local government website.

For general information on elections in the province, visit Elections Manitoba.

