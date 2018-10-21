Results: Portage and Main Plebiscite

Winnipeggers will have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Winnipeg general election here.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Plebiscite question

Do you support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings? YES/NO