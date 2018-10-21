Results: Portage and Main Plebiscite
Winnipeggers will have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Winnipeg general election here.
LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
To find out where to vote and for more information, visit the City of Winnipeg website.
Plebiscite question
- Do you support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings? YES/NO
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.