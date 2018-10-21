Politics
October 21, 2018 1:59 am

Results: Portage and Main Plebiscite

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Streets signs for the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Portage and Main intersection is considered the centre of downtown.

Don Denton/The Canadian Press
Winnipeggers will have their say on whether they think the barricades should come down at Portage and Main in a plebiscite that quickly became one of the main, if not the main, issues of the general election. While a plebiscite is different than a referendum in that the results are non-binding, most of the mayor candidates have said they will honour the results of the plebiscite. Find the results of the Winnipeg general election here.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

To find out where to vote and for more information, visit the City of Winnipeg website.

Plebiscite question

  • Do you support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings? YES/NO

Global News