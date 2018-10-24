Flin Flon municipal election results 2018

Flin Flon Mayor Cal Huntley has been acclaimed, so Flin Flon will be voting in six new councillors.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at the Flin Flon Community Centre (Polls 1-6) and Northminster Memorial United Church (Polls 7-11).

For more information, visit the City of Flin Flon website.

Candidates for councillor

Colleen ARNOLD

Tim BABCOCK

Joe BUIE

Alan FRENCH

Thomas HEINE

S. David KING

Karen MacKINNON

Colleen McKEE

Jordana OULETTE

Ken PAWLACHUK

Guy RIDEOUT

Patricia SATTELBERGER