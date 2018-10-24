Politics
October 24, 2018 1:00 am

Flin Flon municipal election results 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Flin Flon

Flin Flon Mayor Cal Huntley has been acclaimed, so Flin Flon will be voting in six new councillors.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting will take place at the Flin Flon Community Centre (Polls 1-6) and Northminster Memorial United Church (Polls 7-11).

For more information, visit the City of Flin Flon website.

Candidates for councillor

  • Colleen ARNOLD
  • Tim BABCOCK
  • Joe BUIE
  • Alan FRENCH
  • Thomas HEINE
  • S. David KING
  • Karen MacKINNON
  • Colleen McKEE
  • Jordana OULETTE
  • Ken PAWLACHUK
  • Guy RIDEOUT
  • Patricia SATTELBERGER

Global News