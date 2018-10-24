Brandon municipal election results 2018
Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest has been acclaimed, so Brandonites will be voting in new councilors.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The results will be posted here shortly after.
All-ward voting can be done at:
- The Dome Building, Unit 1-A, 1200 – 13th Street (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Brandon University Knowles Douglas Mingling Area, 270 – 18th Street (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
For ward-specific voting locations, visit brandonvotes.ca.
Candidates for councillor
Ward 1 – Assiniboine
- Jeff Fawcett
- Jeff Plas
Ward 2 – Rosser
- Kris Desjarlais
- Glen Kruck
Ward 3 – Victoria
- Barry Cullen
- James Montgomery
Ward 4 – University
- Shaun Cameron
- Karen Peto
Ward 5 – Meadows-Waverly
- John LoRegio
- Gordon McRae
Ward 6 – South Centre
- Nick Brown
- Bruce Luebke
Ward 7 – Linden Lanes
- Shawn Berry – ACCLAIMED
Ward 8 – Richmond
- Ron Brown – ACCLAIMED
Ward 9 – Riverview
- Brock McEwing
- Glen Parker
Ward 10 – Green Acres
- Jan Chaboyer – ACCLAIMED
