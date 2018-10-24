Brandon municipal election results 2018

Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest has been acclaimed, so Brandonites will be voting in new councilors.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All-ward voting can be done at:

The Dome Building, Unit 1-A, 1200 – 13th Street (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Brandon University Knowles Douglas Mingling Area, 270 – 18th Street (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

For ward-specific voting locations, visit brandonvotes.ca.

Candidates for councillor

Ward 1 – Assiniboine

Jeff Fawcett

Jeff Plas

Ward 2 – Rosser

Kris Desjarlais

Glen Kruck

Ward 3 – Victoria

Barry Cullen

James Montgomery

Ward 4 – University

Shaun Cameron

Karen Peto

Ward 5 – Meadows-Waverly

John LoRegio

Gordon McRae

Ward 6 – South Centre

Nick Brown

Bruce Luebke

Ward 7 – Linden Lanes

Shawn Berry – ACCLAIMED

Ward 8 – Richmond

Ron Brown – ACCLAIMED

Ward 9 – Riverview

Brock McEwing

Glen Parker

Ward 10 – Green Acres

Jan Chaboyer – ACCLAIMED