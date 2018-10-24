Politics
October 24, 2018 1:00 am

Brandon municipal election results 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Brandon's wards.

Canadian Election Atlas
A A

Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest has been acclaimed, so Brandonites will be voting in new councilors.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All-ward voting can be done at:

  • The Dome Building, Unit 1-A, 1200 – 13th Street  (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Brandon University Knowles Douglas Mingling Area, 270 – 18th Street (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

For ward-specific voting locations, visit brandonvotes.ca.

Candidates for councillor

Ward 1 – Assiniboine

  • Jeff Fawcett
  • Jeff Plas

Ward 2 – Rosser

  • Kris Desjarlais
  • Glen Kruck

Ward 3 – Victoria

  • Barry Cullen
  • James Montgomery

Ward 4 – University

  • Shaun Cameron
  • Karen Peto

Ward 5 – Meadows-Waverly

  • John LoRegio
  • Gordon McRae

Ward 6 – South Centre

  • Nick Brown
  • Bruce Luebke

Ward 7 – Linden Lanes

  • Shawn Berry – ACCLAIMED

Ward 8  – Richmond

  • Ron Brown – ACCLAIMED

Ward 9 – Riverview

  • Brock McEwing
  • Glen Parker

Ward 10 – Green Acres

  • Jan Chaboyer – ACCLAIMED

 
Report an error
brandon election
Brandon Election 2018
brandon election results 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News