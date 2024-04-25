Alberta announces new payment model for nurse practitioners

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has announced a new payment model that would allow nurse practitioners to make 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says nurses eligible for the payment plan must commit to caring for 900 patients and operate their clinics on weekends, evenings and holidays.

She says compensation will depend on how many patients are being served.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans have struggled to access primary care services and the program should help address those problems.

LaGrange says the program is to be made available to 50 nurse practitioners and they have two years to get 900 patients.

The province is to review the program in five years to ensure it’s meeting primary care needs.