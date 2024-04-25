Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Alberta announces new payment model for nurse practitioners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 2:15 pm
1 min read
Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks to the media in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange speaks to the media in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Jeff McIntosh / Global News
The Alberta government has announced a new payment model that would allow nurse practitioners to make 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says nurses eligible for the payment plan must commit to caring for 900 patients and operate their clinics on weekends, evenings and holidays.

She says compensation will depend on how many patients are being served.

Alberta nurse practitioners can soon open their own clinics under new compensation model
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans have struggled to access primary care services and the program should help address those problems.

LaGrange says the program is to be made available to 50 nurse practitioners and they have two years to get 900 patients.

The province is to review the program in five years to ensure it’s meeting primary care needs.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

