Portage la Prairie municipal election results 2018

Portage la Prairie will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at:

La Verendrye School, 500 – 7th Avenue N.W.

North Memorial School, 410 – 6th Avenue N.E.

Yellowquill School, 3000 Crescent Road W.

Stride Place, 245 Royal Road S.

Red River College, 32 – 5th Street S.E.

Stride Place, 245 Royal Road S.

For more information, visit the City of Portage la Prairie website.

Candidates for Mayor

Irvine Ferris

Erik Lee

Candidates for Councillor

Katherine Baer

Brent Budz

Melissa Draycott

Mickey Dumont

Ryan Espey

Brent Froese

Sharilyn Knox

Presont Meier

Wayne Wall