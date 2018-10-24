Portage la Prairie municipal election results 2018
Portage la Prairie will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting will take place at:
- La Verendrye School, 500 – 7th Avenue N.W.
- North Memorial School, 410 – 6th Avenue N.E.
- Yellowquill School, 3000 Crescent Road W.
- Stride Place, 245 Royal Road S.
- Red River College, 32 – 5th Street S.E.
For more information, visit the City of Portage la Prairie website.
Candidates for Mayor
- Irvine Ferris
- Erik Lee
Candidates for Councillor
- Katherine Baer
- Brent Budz
- Melissa Draycott
- Mickey Dumont
- Ryan Espey
- Brent Froese
- Sharilyn Knox
- Presont Meier
- Wayne Wall
