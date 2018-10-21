Results: Selkirk General Election 2018

Selkirk will be voting in six new councilors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at:

Lutheran Hall – Poll 1

Robert Smith School – Poll 2

Daerwood School – Poll 3

Centennial School – Poll 4

For more information, visit the City of Selkirk website.

Candidates for Mayor

Larry Johannson

Ian Kathwaroon

Teresa Macumber

Candidates for Councillor

John Buffie

Kelly Cook

Chris Downey

Lorie Fiddler

April Hourie

Doug Poirier

Darlene Swiderski

Kim Wiebe