Results: Selkirk General Election 2018
Selkirk will be voting in six new councilors and one new mayor.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting will take place at:
- Lutheran Hall – Poll 1
- Robert Smith School – Poll 2
- Daerwood School – Poll 3
- Centennial School – Poll 4
For more information, visit the City of Selkirk website.
Candidates for Mayor
- Larry Johannson
- Ian Kathwaroon
- Teresa Macumber
Candidates for Councillor
- John Buffie
- Kelly Cook
- Chris Downey
- Lorie Fiddler
- April Hourie
- Doug Poirier
- Darlene Swiderski
- Kim Wiebe
