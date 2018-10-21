Politics
October 21, 2018 1:00 am

Results: Selkirk General Election 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

City of Selkirk map.

Google Maps
Selkirk will be voting in six new councilors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at:

  • Lutheran Hall – Poll 1
  • Robert Smith School – Poll 2
  • Daerwood School – Poll 3
  • Centennial School – Poll 4

For more information, visit the City of Selkirk website.

Candidates for Mayor

  • Larry Johannson
  • Ian Kathwaroon
  • Teresa Macumber

Candidates for Councillor

  • John Buffie
  • Kelly Cook
  • Chris Downey
  • Lorie Fiddler
  • April Hourie
  • Doug Poirier
  • Darlene Swiderski
  • Kim Wiebe

