Dauphin municipal election results 2018
Dauphin Mayor Allen Dowhan has been acclaimed, so Dauphinites will be voting in six councilors.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting takes place at the Dauphin Friendship Centre 210 1st Avenue N.E. Several mobile voting stations will also be set up at various care homes.
Candidates for councillor
- Christian Laughland
- Patti A. Eilers
- Kathy Bellemare
- Laverne Lewycky
- Martin Kaminski
- Bruce W. Kozak
- Rodney P. Juba
- Devin Shtykalo
- Kerri Riehl
- Joe Houston
