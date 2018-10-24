Dauphin municipal election results 2018

Dauphin Mayor Allen Dowhan has been acclaimed, so Dauphinites will be voting in six councilors.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting takes place at the Dauphin Friendship Centre 210 1st Avenue N.E. Several mobile voting stations will also be set up at various care homes.

For more information, visit the city of Dauphin website.

Candidates for councillor

Christian Laughland

Patti A. Eilers

Kathy Bellemare

Laverne Lewycky

Martin Kaminski

Bruce W. Kozak

Rodney P. Juba

Devin Shtykalo

Kerri Riehl

Joe Houston