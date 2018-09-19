Winnipeg election Oct. 24 — who will be on the ballot
With Tuesday’s submission deadline for candidates of the Winnipeg election come and gone, we now know the names that will appear on ballots in wards across the city.
Voters will go to the polls in 15 wards on Oct. 24.
READ MORE: Winnipeg mayoral candidates talk environment during first forum
For the city’s list of general information and frequently asked questions, click here.
Information has already been sent out to voters as to eligibility, required ID, and voting stations. Details are also included on the city website.
Advance voting will open at City Hall on Oct. 1.
Details on all candidates for all positions, including mayor, council and school trustee, can be found on the city website.
Here is the list of candidates running for mayor:
- Brian Bowman
- Jenny Motkaluk
- Doug Wilson
- Don Woodstock
- Umar Hayat
- Tim Diack
- Venkat Machiraju
- Ed Ackerman
Below is the list of candidates running for Councillor, by electoral ward:
It is worth noting that the former St. Charles ward, which is currently represented by Shaun Dobson, has been restructured.
Residents south of Portage Avenue are now included in the Charleswood – Tuxedo ward, while residents north of Portage are now part of the St. James ward.
READ MORE: New report recommends Winnipeg ward changes
Another change in electoral boundaries saw the creation of the Waverley West ward, with the area split away from the former South Winnipeg St. Norbert ward. With only one candidate having registered, Janice Lukes will be acclaimed as councillor there.
Charleswood-Tuxedo:
- Kevin Klein
- Kevin Nichols
- Ken St. George
- Grant Nordman
Daniel Mcintyre:
- Cindy Gilroy
- Josh Brandon
- Miah Sarowar
Elmwood – East Kildonan:
- Robb Massey
- Jason Schreyer
Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry:
- Peter Koroma
- Harry Wolbert
- Sherri Rollins
- Michael Thompson
- Stephanie Meilleur
- Bryanna Spina
- Jeff Palmer
Mynarski:
- Ross Eadie
- Micheal Wiens
- Greg Littlejohn
- David Capar
North Kildonan:
- Jeff Browaty
- Andrew Podolecki
Old Kildonan:
- Devi Sharma
- Brad Gross
- Kaur Sidhu
Point Douglas:
- Vivian Santos
- Kate Sjoberg
- Dean Koshelanyk
River Heights – Fort Garry:
- John Orlikow
- Garth Steek
- Gary Lenko
St. Boniface:
- Matt Allard
- Marcel Boille
St. James:
- Scott Gillingham
- Shawn Dobson
- Kurt Morton
St. Norbert – Seine River:
- Nancy Cooke
- Chris Davis
- Markus Chambers
- Glenn Churchill
- Nikolas Joyal
St. Vital:
- Brian Mayes
- Baljeet Sharma
Transcona:
- Basil Evan
- Steven Lipischak
- Wally Welechenko
- Shawn Nason
- Shane Geschiere
- Alex Allard
- Ulasy Raymond
- Sandeep Sharma
Waverley West:
- Janice Lukes
Candidates for school trustee, representing six school divisions in Winnipeg, are also listed on the city website, here.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.