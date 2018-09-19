Winnipeg election Oct. 24 — who will be on the ballot

With Tuesday’s submission deadline for candidates of the Winnipeg election come and gone, we now know the names that will appear on ballots in wards across the city.

Voters will go to the polls in 15 wards on Oct. 24.

For the city’s list of general information and frequently asked questions, click here.

Information has already been sent out to voters as to eligibility, required ID, and voting stations. Details are also included on the city website.

Advance voting will open at City Hall on Oct. 1.

Details on all candidates for all positions, including mayor, council and school trustee, can be found on the city website.

Here is the list of candidates running for mayor:

Brian Bowman

Jenny Motkaluk

Doug Wilson

Don Woodstock

Umar Hayat

Tim Diack

Venkat Machiraju

Ed Ackerman

Below is the list of candidates running for Councillor, by electoral ward:

It is worth noting that the former St. Charles ward, which is currently represented by Shaun Dobson, has been restructured.

Residents south of Portage Avenue are now included in the Charleswood – Tuxedo ward, while residents north of Portage are now part of the St. James ward.

Another change in electoral boundaries saw the creation of the Waverley West ward, with the area split away from the former South Winnipeg St. Norbert ward. With only one candidate having registered, Janice Lukes will be acclaimed as councillor there.

Charleswood-Tuxedo:

Kevin Klein

Kevin Nichols

Ken St. George

Grant Nordman

Daniel Mcintyre:

Cindy Gilroy

Josh Brandon

Miah Sarowar

Elmwood – East Kildonan:

Robb Massey

Jason Schreyer

Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry:

Peter Koroma

Harry Wolbert

Sherri Rollins

Michael Thompson

Stephanie Meilleur

Bryanna Spina

Jeff Palmer

Mynarski:

Ross Eadie

Micheal Wiens

Greg Littlejohn

David Capar

North Kildonan:

Jeff Browaty

Andrew Podolecki

Old Kildonan:

Devi Sharma

Brad Gross

Kaur Sidhu

Point Douglas:

Vivian Santos

Kate Sjoberg

Dean Koshelanyk

River Heights – Fort Garry:

John Orlikow

Garth Steek

Gary Lenko

St. Boniface:

Matt Allard

Marcel Boille

St. James:

Scott Gillingham

Shawn Dobson

Kurt Morton

St. Norbert – Seine River:

Nancy Cooke

Chris Davis

Markus Chambers

Glenn Churchill

Nikolas Joyal

St. Vital:

Brian Mayes

Baljeet Sharma

Transcona:

Basil Evan

Steven Lipischak

Wally Welechenko

Shawn Nason

Shane Geschiere

Alex Allard

Ulasy Raymond

Sandeep Sharma

Waverley West:

Janice Lukes

Candidates for school trustee, representing six school divisions in Winnipeg, are also listed on the city website, here.