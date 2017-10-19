New report recommends Winnipeg ward changes

A new report from the city is recommending several changes to the electoral ward boundaries.

The Winnipeg Wards Boundaries Commission has suggested creating a new Waverley West ward from several existing neighbourhoods.

The report also suggests disbanding the St. Charles ward, moving those neighbourhoods into St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo wards.

Several other changes to names and wards are being recommended thanks to what the report calls population imbalances.

A public hearing will be held on November 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall allowing residents and organizations to provide input on the report.

Any changes will go into effect in September 2018.

Here are a list of the recommended changes: