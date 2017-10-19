New report recommends Winnipeg ward changes
A new report from the city is recommending several changes to the electoral ward boundaries.
The Winnipeg Wards Boundaries Commission has suggested creating a new Waverley West ward from several existing neighbourhoods.
The report also suggests disbanding the St. Charles ward, moving those neighbourhoods into St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo wards.
Several other changes to names and wards are being recommended thanks to what the report calls population imbalances.
A public hearing will be held on November 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall allowing residents and organizations to provide input on the report.
Any changes will go into effect in September 2018.
Here are a list of the recommended changes:
- That the St. James-Brooklands-Weston Ward be re-named the St. James Ward;
- That the South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Ward be re-named the St. Norbert Ward; and,
- That the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge Ward be re-named the Charleswood-Tuxedo Ward.
- That the Waverley West Ward be created from the following neighbourhoods: Whyte Ridge (from the previous Charleswood-Tuxedo-Whyte Ridge Ward); Linden Ridge, and West Fort Garry Industrial (from the River Heights-Fort Garry Ward); and Agassiz, Bridgewater Centre, Bridgewater Forest, Bridgewater Lakes, Bridgewater Trails, Fairfield Park, Montcalm, Richmond West, South Pointe, South Pointe West, Waverley Heights, and Waverley West B (from the previous South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Ward).
- That the St. Charles Ward neighbourhoods of Buchanan, Crestview, Heritage Park, Saskatchewan North, and Sturgeon Creek, be reassigned to the St. James Ward; and
- That the St. Charles Ward neighbourhoods of Assiniboia Downs, Glendale, Kirkfield, and Westwood, be reassigned to the Charleswood-Tuxedo Ward.
- That the St. Vital Ward neighbourhoods of Dakota Crossing and St. Vital Perimeter South be moved to the St. Norbert Ward.
- That the St. Boniface Ward neighbourhoods of Dugald, Southland Park, St. Boniface Industrial Park, and Symington Yards, be moved to Transcona Ward and that the Royalwood, Fraipont and Sage Creek neighbourhoods be moved to the St. Vital Ward;
- That the Old Kildonan Ward neighbourhoods of Riverbend and Rivergrove be moved to the North Kildonan Ward;
- That the North Point Douglas neighbourhood (from the Mynarski Ward) and the Brooklands, Omand’s Creek Industrial, and Weston neighbourhoods (from the St. James Ward be moved to the Point Douglas Ward;
- That the Point Douglas Ward neighbourhoods of Mynarski and Robertson be moved to the Mynarski Ward and that the Dufferin neighbourhood be consolidated.
