Winnipeg mayoral candidates talk environment during first forum

The mood was mostly calm as most of Winnipeg’s mayoral candidates gathered in one room for the first time on Tuesday night.

Seven of the eight candidates talked about environmental issues at the University of Winnipeg.

They answered questions on a wide range of topics including how they would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and talked about their priorities for investing in transit and upgrading Winnipeg’s North End water treatment plant.

Mayor Brian Bowman mentioned the many environmental issues council has focused on since he came into office, including the second phase of rapid transit and the first-ever active transportation strategy.

He also briefly mentioned putting a focus on more recycling in city parks.

Jenny Motkaluk, who is expected to be Bowman’s main competitor according to a recent Probe Research poll, talked about a plan for more buses and routes, as well as moving to a fully electric fleet if elected.

“When I’m mayor, the environment will never be sent to the back of the bus,” Motkaluk proclaimed.

She also focused on the health of Winnipeg rivers and said they will receive the help they need.

Other candidates included Don Woodstock, who was vocal on his environmental work, taking credit for promoting the use of reusable bags and changing the name of “Garbage Day” to “Recycling Day.”

“There’s only one individual here… who’s done anything for the environment. Talk is cheap,” Woodstock said.

Woodstock and fellow candidate Umar Hayat were also vocal about reducing Winnipeg Transit fares.

Doug Wilson, Tim Diack, and Venkat Machiraju were the other candidates in attendance.

Yes or no?

Candidates also took part in a yes/no segment, in which they held up cards to answer several questions.

They were unanimous in supporting a green-bin compost collection to keep organics out of the landfill, and nearly in agreement with maintaining a provincial pesticide ban.

Woodstock was the only one who said no to that idea.

All candidates but Motkaluk agreed to complete the downtown protected bike lane network if they were elected, while Motkaluk and Hayat said they wouldn’t support a single-use plastic bag ban.

Bowman said yes, but emphasized that the city is working with the province.

Tuesday night’s debate was organized by 13 environmental groups.

The next forum will happen at Manitoba Hydro Place on Sept. 25.

There, candidates will discuss Winnipeg’s downtown.

