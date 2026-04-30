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Environment

Metro Vancouver moves to strict water restrictions on May 1, Stage 3 expected in June

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 7:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver begins strict water restrictions May 1'
Metro Vancouver begins strict water restrictions May 1
WATCH: Strict water restrictions take effect in Metro Vancouver starting May 1. For the first time ever, the regional district is skipping Stage 1 and moving straight into Stage 2 restrictions. Global News Morning speaks with Director of Water Services Linda Parkinson about what the restrictions will mean for homeowners and businesses.
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Metro Vancouver is jumping straight to Stage 2 water restrictions this year, which go into effect on May 1.

The organization says that the early stringent restrictions are due to a lower snowpack, but the construction of a new water supply tunnel underneath Stanley Park, which replaces a water main built in the 1930s, is keeping the pipe offline until late June or early July.

There are concerns that it could exacerbate the problem.

“One billion litres is typical for what we do all year round, so it’s really just when we push into those really peak demands that are primarily driven by lawn watering,” Heidi Walsh, Metro Vancouver’s director of Watersheds and Management, said.

“When we get up into the 1.5 (billion) is where we start to have some concerns with the system pressure.”

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Click to play video: 'Strict Stage Two water restrictions start May 1'
Strict Stage Two water restrictions start May 1

Under Stage 2 conditions, all residential and non-residential lawn watering is banned.

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Residents can water trees, shrubs and flowers any day from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. if using an automatic or manual sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. Hoses must have an automatic shut-off nozzle.

Vegetable gardens can be watered at any time.

Non-residential property owners can water trees, shrubs, and flowers any day from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. if using an automatic or manual sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. Hoses must have an automatic shut-off nozzle.

Vegetable gardens can be watered at any time.

Full restrictions can be viewed online.

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Metro Vancouver says that residents should expect Stage 3 water restrictions in June, which has not happened since 2015.

Stage 3 restrictions prohibit washing vehicles and boats, along with filling pools and hot tubs.

One Metro Vancouver municipality won’t be moving directly to Stage 2 water restrictions.

The City of White Rock maintains “its own water supply and is not currently aligned with Metro Vancouver’s Stage 2 water restrictions,” the city said in a statement.

“Stage 1 water restrictions will automatically take effect within the City on Friday, May 1. Additional restrictions (Stage 2 through Stage 4) may be implemented as needed.”

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