Thompson municipal election results 2018

Thompson will be voting in seven new councillors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting will take place at Westwood, Ecole Riverside, Wapanohk, Deerwood, Juniper, and Burntwood schools.

Candidates for Mayor

Ryan Brady

Penny Byer

Ron Matechuk

Colleen Smook

Candidates for Councillor

Adey Adeyemi

Paul Beck

Godfrey Buhagiar

Chiew Chong

Earl Colbourne

Malanie Cutler

Blake Ellis

Les Ellsworth

Jeff Fountain

Tim Gibson

Martin Grier

Judy Kolada

Brian Lundmark

Andre Proulx

Serena Puranen

Dave Tugwood

Kathy Valentino

Rita Werstroh

Duncan Wong

Bryan Young