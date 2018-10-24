Thompson municipal election results 2018
Thompson will be voting in seven new councillors and one new mayor.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting will take place at Westwood, Ecole Riverside, Wapanohk, Deerwood, Juniper, and Burntwood schools.
Candidates for Mayor
- Ryan Brady
- Penny Byer
- Ron Matechuk
- Colleen Smook
Candidates for Councillor
- Adey Adeyemi
- Paul Beck
- Godfrey Buhagiar
- Chiew Chong
- Earl Colbourne
- Malanie Cutler
- Blake Ellis
- Les Ellsworth
- Jeff Fountain
- Tim Gibson
- Martin Grier
- Judy Kolada
- Brian Lundmark
- Andre Proulx
- Serena Puranen
- Dave Tugwood
- Kathy Valentino
- Rita Werstroh
- Duncan Wong
- Bryan Young
