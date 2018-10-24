Politics
October 24, 2018 1:00 am

Thompson municipal election results 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Thompson will be voting in seven new councillors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at Westwood, Ecole Riverside, Wapanohk, Deerwood, Juniper, and Burntwood schools.

For more information, visit the City of Thompson website.

Candidates for Mayor

  • Ryan Brady
  • Penny Byer
  • Ron Matechuk
  • Colleen Smook

Candidates for Councillor

  • Adey Adeyemi
  • Paul Beck
  • Godfrey Buhagiar
  • Chiew Chong
  • Earl Colbourne
  • Malanie Cutler
  • Blake Ellis
  • Les Ellsworth
  • Jeff Fountain
  • Tim Gibson
  • Martin Grier
  • Judy Kolada
  • Brian Lundmark
  • Andre Proulx
  • Serena Puranen
  • Dave Tugwood
  • Kathy Valentino
  • Rita Werstroh
  • Duncan Wong
  • Bryan Young

