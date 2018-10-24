Politics
Morden municipal election results 2018

Morden will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting will take place at the Access Event Centre, 111 Gilmour St.

Candidates for Mayor

  • Brandon Burley
  • Ron McClain
  • Karla Warkentin

Candidates for councillor

  • Doug Frost
  • Rich Harries
  • Garry Hiebert
  • Hank Hildebrand
  • Jim Hunt
  • Gord Maddock
  • Nancy Penner
  • Ray Reidle
