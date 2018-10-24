Morden municipal election results 2018
Morden will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting will take place at the Access Event Centre, 111 Gilmour St.
Candidates for Mayor
- Brandon Burley
- Ron McClain
- Karla Warkentin
Candidates for councillor
- Doug Frost
- Rich Harries
- Garry Hiebert
- Hank Hildebrand
- Jim Hunt
- Gord Maddock
- Nancy Penner
- Ray Reidle
