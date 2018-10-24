Morden municipal election results 2018

Morden will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at the Access Event Centre, 111 Gilmour St.

For more information, visit the City of Morden website.

Candidates for Mayor

Brandon Burley

Ron McClain

Karla Warkentin

Candidates for councillor

Doug Frost

Rich Harries

Garry Hiebert

Hank Hildebrand

Jim Hunt

Gord Maddock

Nancy Penner

Ray Reidle