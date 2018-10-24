Winkler municipal election results 2018
A A
Winkler Mayor Martin Harder is acclaimed, so Winkler will vote for six new councillors. They will also be holding a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Voting will take place at Winkler Elementary School.
For more information, visit the City of Winkler website.
Candidates for Councillor
- Karina Bueckert
- Don Cruickshank
- Don Fehr
- Jerry Friesen
- Andrew Froese
- Michael Grenier
- Marvin Plett
- Zahid Zehri
Plebiscite question
Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?
- Yes, they should be allowed.
- No, they should not be allowed.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.