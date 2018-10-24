Cannabis
Winkler municipal election results 2018

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder is acclaimed, so Winkler will vote for six new councillors. They will also be holding a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting will take place at Winkler Elementary School.

For more information, visit the City of Winkler website.

Candidates for Councillor

  • Karina Bueckert
  • Don Cruickshank
  • Don Fehr
  • Jerry Friesen
  • Andrew Froese
  • Michael Grenier
  • Marvin Plett
  • Zahid Zehri

Plebiscite question

Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?

  • Yes, they should be allowed.
  • No, they should not be allowed.
