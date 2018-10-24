Winkler municipal election results 2018

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder is acclaimed, so Winkler will vote for six new councillors. They will also be holding a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

Voting will take place at Winkler Elementary School.

Candidates for Councillor

Karina Bueckert

Don Cruickshank

Don Fehr

Jerry Friesen

Andrew Froese

Michael Grenier

Marvin Plett

Zahid Zehri

Plebiscite question

Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Winkler?

Yes, they should be allowed.

No, they should not be allowed.