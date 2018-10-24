Politics
October 24, 2018 1:00 am

Steinbach municipal election results 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Steinbach will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor. They will also hold a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN:  Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at the Pat Porter Active Living Centre at 10 Chrysler Gate.

For more information, visit the City of Steinbach website.

Candidates for Mayor

  • John Fehr
  • Earl Funk
  • Paul Neustaedter

Candidates for Councillor

  • Adam Crookes
  • Cyndy Friesen
  • Bill Hiebert
  • Jake Hiebert
  • Mitesh Kumar
  • Damian Penner
  • Susan Penner
  • Jac Siemens
  • Alan Wiebe
  • Michael Zwaagstra

Plebiscite question

Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Steinbach?

  • Yes, they should be allowed.
  • No, they should not be allowed.

