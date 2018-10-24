Steinbach municipal election results 2018

Steinbach will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor. They will also hold a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.

The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.

LISTEN: Election results live on 680 CJOB from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Voting will take place at the Pat Porter Active Living Centre at 10 Chrysler Gate.

For more information, visit the City of Steinbach website.

Candidates for Mayor

John Fehr

Earl Funk

Paul Neustaedter

Candidates for Councillor

Adam Crookes

Cyndy Friesen

Bill Hiebert

Jake Hiebert

Mitesh Kumar

Damian Penner

Susan Penner

Jac Siemens

Alan Wiebe

Michael Zwaagstra

Plebiscite question

Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Steinbach?

Yes, they should be allowed.

No, they should not be allowed.