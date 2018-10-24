Steinbach municipal election results 2018
Steinbach will be voting in six new councillors and one new mayor. They will also hold a plebiscite on the sale of Cannabis.
The polls are open on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results will be posted here shortly after.
Voting will take place at the Pat Porter Active Living Centre at 10 Chrysler Gate.
For more information, visit the City of Steinbach website.
Candidates for Mayor
- John Fehr
- Earl Funk
- Paul Neustaedter
Candidates for Councillor
- Adam Crookes
- Cyndy Friesen
- Bill Hiebert
- Jake Hiebert
- Mitesh Kumar
- Damian Penner
- Susan Penner
- Jac Siemens
- Alan Wiebe
- Michael Zwaagstra
Plebiscite question
Should licensed retail cannabis stores be allowed in the City of Steinbach?
- Yes, they should be allowed.
- No, they should not be allowed.
