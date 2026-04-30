RCMP ask for ‘specific’ tips to help find missing Nova Scotia kids

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Nova Scotia RCMP are once again asking the public for “fact-based tips” as its investigation into the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues almost a year later.

Investigators say on May 2, 2025, four-year-old Jack Sullivan and his six-year-old sister Lilly wandered into the tangled woods near their family’s mobile home 140 kilometres north of Halifax, leaving few clues as to why they did not return.

The children lived with their mother, stepfather Daniel Martell and infant sister Meadow on a property that includes a trailer where Martell’s mother lives.

Extensive searches were conducted using ground search and rescue crews, helicopters, drones equipped with heat-seeking sensors, police divers and cadaver dogs. Searchers found a few boot prints and pieces of a pink blanket that belonged to Lilly, but little else.

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Other steps taken have included obtaining authorization to examine phone and banking records, formally interviewing 106 people, administering polygraphs, conducting forensic examinations, reviewing more than 8,100 video files, and evaluating and prioritizing 1,191 tips.

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“We appreciate people’s concern and engagement,” says Staff-Sgt. Rob McCamon, acting officer in charge of Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences. “At this stage of the investigation, what investigators need are specific, verifiable details to work from. Rumour and speculation won’t lead us to Lilly and Jack.”

McCamon is expected to take questions during a news conference on Thursday morning.

RCMP say they have continued to receive information from the public throughout the past year and acknowledged assistance provided by the Nova Scotia community and those outside the province.

Many of these investigative methods have taken place simultaneously and police are now asking anyone with fact-based information on the two children to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or email hdiv.nenova.mcu-ucm.nenova.divh@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

“At this stage of the investigation, what investigators need are specific, verifiable details to work from. Rumour and speculation won’t lead us to Lilly and Jack,” McCamon said.

—with files from The Canadian Press