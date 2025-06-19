N.S. missing kids: Province calls Jack and Lilly case a crime, offers 150K reward

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information in the disappearance of two young children who were last seen more than a month and a half ago.

Lilly Sullivan, 6 and her brother Jack Sullivan, 4, were reported missing May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station in Pictou County.

Their disappearance has been added to the province’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which the province says is a “tool to help police in major unsolved crime cases.”

In a brief call, the children’s maternal grandmother told Global News the family’s focus is on finding Lilly and Jack and that they hope the reward helps in the case.

“The disappearance of Jack and Lilly Sullivan is felt across the province and beyond, and my heart goes out to the family, the community and everyone who has been working to find these children since Day 1,” said Becky Druhan, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a Thursday release.

“Police and investigators are working tirelessly to find answers, and I urge anyone with information to please share this with the RCMP as soon as possible.”

The actual amount rewarded under this program will be based on the “investigative value” of the information.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090,” the province said in the release.

“People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.”

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Numerous searches

RCMP have previously said they’ve obtained video footage of the children with their family in public that was taken the day before they were reported missing.

The search for Lilly and Jack has involved hundreds of hours of searching in difficult terrain near the children’s rural home. Once that search was scaled back, more targeted operations in areas around the home have taken place.

It’s believed Lilly, who is four-feet-tall and about 60 pounds, was wearing a pink Barbie top, pink rubber boots with a rainbow and was carrying a backpack with a strawberry print at the time of her disappearance.

Jack is described as being three-feet-six-inches tall and 40 pounds, and was wearing a pull-up diaper, black Under Armour jogging pants and blue rubber boots with a dinosaur print.

In an update last week, RCMP said finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack may take longer than they had “hoped.”

As part of their investigation, some people who were interviewed had undergone polygraph tests, police said.

They also revealed several national agencies, including the National Centre of Missing Persons and Canadian Centre for Child Protection, had joined the investigation.

A former Nova Scotia police detective told Global News last week he believed the search was a criminal investigation.

Jim Hoskins, who is not working on the case, said investigators would have gone “on the balance of probabilities” and considered the fact that multiple searches of the heavily-wooded area around the home had not turned up any evidence.

“If you can’t find them, somebody has to say, ‘Enough is enough right now for searching those areas.’ So now we move to where? There’s only one other option. A nefarious take to this. In other words, a criminal type thing. That’s only my personal opinion,” he said.