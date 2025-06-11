N.S. missing kids: RCMP add other national agencies in search for Lilly and Jack

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the investigation into the disappearance of two young children in Nova Scotia may take longer than they had “hoped” but they are considering all scenarios and now partnering with agencies from across the country.

Lilly and Jack Sullivan — aged six and four — were reported missing on the morning of May 2 from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

View image in full screen Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, missing from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia, were last seen Friday, May 2, 2025, in the community of Lansdowne Station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association.

In a Wednesday update, RCMP said their “intensive approach” into the investigation continues.

Currently, more than 11 Nova Scotia RCMP units are working on the case, including the Major Crime Unit, Truth Verification Section, Behavioural Sciences Group, and the Criminal Analysis Service.

As well, police said the National Centre of Missing Persons and Canadian Centre for Child Protection have joined the investigation. This is in addition to police agencies from across Nova Scotia and in other parts of Canada.

“The investigation is being led by a tenacious, committed group of investigators who are gathering and assessing information daily to learn more about the circumstances of Lilly and Jack’s disappearance so we can find them,” said Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon, Officer in Charge (acting) of Major Crime and Behavioural Sciences, in a news release.

“All scenarios are being considered, and we’ve engaged every tool and resource at our disposal.”

No new search areas identified

RCMP also revealed that so far, they’ve received hundreds of hours of video from the areas around Lansdowne Station. This includes footage taken from Gairloch Road between noon on April 28 and noon on May 2.

They had previously said the siblings were seen on video on the afternoon of May 1 with family members.

Police have interviewed 54 people, and administered polygraph tests to “some of the individuals interviewed,” RCMP said.

The children’s stepfather, Daniel Martell, previously told Global News he offered to take a polygraph and that it had been administered.

“I do have results and I don’t know if I can share those results,” he said on May 28.

RCMP said Wednesday they’ve received 488 tips, and been granted authorizations to seize and examine materials and devices that could provide information.

Searches of the property where the children went missing have included “every aspect” of the home, grounds, outbuildings, nearby septic systems, wells, mineshafts and culverts, they added.

“We’re accessing, evaluating and analyzing a significant volume of information from a variety of sources. We have a very coordinated and deliberate approach to make certain all information is meticulously scrutinized, prioritized and actioned to ensure nothing is missed,” said Cpl. Sandy Matharu, investigation lead, Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit, in the release.

“We’re committed to doing what is necessary to locate Lilly and Jack and advance the investigation, which may take longer than we all hoped.”

There have been multiple extensive searches in the heavily-wooded area around the children’s home. On May 7, RCMP said during a news conference that the search was being “scaled back.”

Since then, more targeted searches have taken place near the children’s home.

RCMP said currently, they have not identified any new search areas.