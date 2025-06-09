Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. missing kids: RCMP ‘fully engaged’ in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 3:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues'
N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues
N.S. community holds candlelight vigil for missing siblings as search continues
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Nova Scotia said there are no new updates or information in the case of two missing children, whose mysterious disappearance has gripped the province for more than a month.

Police declined an on-camera interview Monday, but said they were using “all tools and resources” in the search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan from Pictou County.

“RCMP officers from various teams are fully engaged in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack and we’re using all tools and resources to determine the circumstances of their disappearance,” wrote spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

“Any updates or new information will be provided as they’re available.”

The sister and brother — aged six and four — were reported missing on the morning of May 2 from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said that RCMP major crime and forensic investigators have taken part in the case from the onset.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There have been multiple extensive searches in the heavily-wooded area around the children’s home. On May 7, RCMP said during a news conference that the search was being “scaled back.”

“We’re not packing up and we’re not giving up,” Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon, district commander for Pictou County District RCMP, said at the news conference.

On May 28, police confirmed the siblings were seen in public with family members the day before being reported missing, based on video footage and eyewitness accounts.

Trending Now

The last organized search for the siblings took place over two days beginning June 1. Officials said at the time it was another “targeted search” around the Gairloch Road area, as well as a nearby “pipeline trail,” where a small boot print was previously found.

Searchers didn’t find anything and discussions were taking place on whether a future search was needed.

Click to play video: 'Missing N.S. children: RCMP narrow down timeline of disappearance'
Missing N.S. children: RCMP narrow down timeline of disappearance
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices