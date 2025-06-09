N.S. missing kids: RCMP ‘fully engaged’ in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia said there are no new updates or information in the case of two missing children, whose mysterious disappearance has gripped the province for more than a month.

Police declined an on-camera interview Monday, but said they were using “all tools and resources” in the search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan from Pictou County.

“RCMP officers from various teams are fully engaged in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack and we’re using all tools and resources to determine the circumstances of their disappearance,” wrote spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

“Any updates or new information will be provided as they’re available.”

The sister and brother — aged six and four — were reported missing on the morning of May 2 from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, which is about 30 kilometres from New Glasgow, N.S.

Police have said that RCMP major crime and forensic investigators have taken part in the case from the onset.

There have been multiple extensive searches in the heavily-wooded area around the children’s home. On May 7, RCMP said during a news conference that the search was being “scaled back.”

“We’re not packing up and we’re not giving up,” Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon, district commander for Pictou County District RCMP, said at the news conference.

On May 28, police confirmed the siblings were seen in public with family members the day before being reported missing, based on video footage and eyewitness accounts.

The last organized search for the siblings took place over two days beginning June 1. Officials said at the time it was another “targeted search” around the Gairloch Road area, as well as a nearby “pipeline trail,” where a small boot print was previously found.

Searchers didn’t find anything and discussions were taking place on whether a future search was needed.