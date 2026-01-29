Stepfather of two missing N.S. kids charged with sexual assault of adult, forcible confinement

The stepfather of two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for nearly nine months has been charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement according to RCMP.
RCMP confirm Daniel Robert Martell, 34, of Lansdowne, N.S. was arrested Monday morning.
Police note the charges involve an adult victim.
Martell has been released with conditions and is due back in court on March 2.
Global News has reached out to Martell for comment.
Martell was in a common-law relationship with Malehya Brooks-Murray, the mother of Lilly and Jack Sullivan.
The children, who were aged six and four at the time, were reported missing on May 2, 2025, from their home in Pictou County.
Martell, who has spoken to Global News various times about the children’s disappearance, said the family called 911 and believed at the time the siblings had wandered away from the family home, which is situated in a heavily-wooded area.
Despite repeated and extensive searches involving police, volunteers and cadaver dogs, the children have not been found.
Two weeks ago, newly-unsealed documents showed Brooks-Murray alleged Martell had been physically abusive in an interview with RCMP.
Martell denied those allegations and told Global News it was part of a “narrative” meant to paint him in a negative light.
RCMP have not confirmed those allegations are related to these charges.
