Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stepfather of two missing N.S. kids charged with sexual assault of adult, forcible confinement

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
Daniel Martell, the stepfather of Lilly and Jack Sullivan, has spoken out often in the media and online about the children's ongoing disappearance. View image in full screen
Daniel Martell, the stepfather of Lilly and Jack Sullivan, has spoken out often in the media and online about the children's ongoing disappearance. Ella MacDonald/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The stepfather of two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for nearly nine months has been charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement according to RCMP.

RCMP confirm Daniel Robert Martell, 34, of Lansdowne, N.S. was arrested Monday morning.

Police note the charges involve an adult victim.

Martell has been released with conditions and is due back in court on March 2.

Global News has reached out to Martell for comment.

Martell was in a common-law relationship with Malehya Brooks-Murray, the mother of Lilly and Jack Sullivan.

Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, seen in this handout photo, went missing on May 2, 2025 in the community of Lansdowne Station, N.S. View image in full screen
Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, seen in this handout photo, went missing on May 2, 2025 in the community of Lansdowne Station, N.S. SDV

The children, who were aged six and four at the time, were reported missing on May 2, 2025, from their home in Pictou County.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Martell, who has spoken to Global News various times about the children’s disappearance, said the family called 911 and believed at the time the siblings had wandered away from the family home, which is situated in a heavily-wooded area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite repeated and extensive searches involving police, volunteers and cadaver dogs, the children have not been found.

Two weeks ago, newly-unsealed documents showed Brooks-Murray alleged Martell had been physically abusive in an interview with RCMP. 

Martell denied those allegations and told Global News it was part of a “narrative” meant to paint him in a negative light.

RCMP have not confirmed those allegations are related to these charges.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices