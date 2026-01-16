N.S. missing kids: Stepfather denies abuse allegations, says he puts ‘full trust’ in RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The stepfather of two young Nova Scotia siblings who disappeared eight months ago denies he’s ever been physically abusive to the children’s mother, as alleged in recently-unsealed court documents.

“I’ve always been very open and honest this whole way through and I don’t see no reason to stop now,” said Daniel Martell in an interview with Global News on Friday.

Lilly and Jack Sullivan — aged six and four at the time — were reported missing on May 2, 2025, from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., in Pictou County.

They were living with Martell and their mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray, at the time.

The children’s family had called 911 and said the siblings wandered away that morning from the home, which is situated in a heavily-wooded area.

Despite repeated and extensive searches involving police, volunteers and cadaver dogs, the children have not been found.

Lilly Sullivan, 6 and her brother Jack Sullivan, 4, were reported missing May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S. in Pictou County.

Among the documents unsealed this week is an interview with police in May 2025 where Brooks-Murray discussed her relationship with Martell.

“When asked if Daniel was physically abusive, Malehya said he would try to block her, hold her down and once he pushed her,” the document read.

“She said he would also take her phone from her when she tried to call her mom, which would sometimes be physical and hurt.”

In response, Martell said the allegations were part of a “narrative” that is meant to paint him as “evil and a monster.”

“It was always, ‘Daniel’s evil, Daniel’s a monster,’ and with that painted narrative, the public automatically will just jump to the belief of guilty,” he said.

Global News reached out to Brooks-Murray, who declined an interview.

Martell said he was supportive of unredacting the court documents and has nothing to hide.

“I never physically abused Malehya,” he said.

“(Our fights were about) just typical things, you know, ups and downs that happen in relationships. Everybody has them, but it never turned to physical in any way.”

He said he’s been candid and open with police and the media and willingly submitted blood samples for DNA analysis.

According to Martell, the blood testing was in regards to the piece of pink blanket that officers seized and have confirmed belonged to Lilly.

“And they didn’t need a warrant to have my DNA, so I was willing to do it,” he said.

Martell says puts ‘full trust’ in RCMP

In a year-end interview with Global News, Chief Supt. Dan Morrow with Nova Scotia RCMP’s criminal operations division called the case “extremely rare.”

He said police have received about 1,030 tips, conducted 86 formal interviews, reviewed 8,100 video files, and conducted seven polygraph exams.

“So there’s been a lot of work conducted behind the scenes,” Morrow said.

In June 2025, the children’s disappearance was added to the province’s Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information in the case.

Meanwhile, Martell said he doesn’t want to “throw any theories out there or accusations” and he’s limited his activity on social media. He said he puts his “full trust” in the RCMP and their major crimes unit.

“I’m going to believe what the RCMP believe and whatever they believe or whatever evidence that they have,” said Martell.

“I can only go based on what they have because they’re the trained professionals. They have the resources for the case and they’re ones working the case.”

— with a file from Ella MacDonald