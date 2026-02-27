Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘No violations’ found in 2024 Walmart oven death, N.S. workplace investigation finds

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 10:01 am
2 min read
Forensic investigators on scene at the Walmart store on Mumford Road in Halifax on Oct. 21, 2024 after the death of a 19-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Forensic investigators on scene at the Walmart store on Mumford Road in Halifax on Oct. 21, 2024 after the death of a 19-year-old woman. Ella MacDonald/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia says it has concluded an “extensive” workplace safety investigation into the death of a Halifax Walmart worker who died in a bakery oven 16 months ago and found no safety violations.

The 19-year-old woman, who was identified by her family and the local Sikh community as Gursimran Kaur, was killed in October 2024 by the incident at the Mumford Road store.

The Maritime Sikh Society told Global News at the time it was Kaur’s mother, who also worked at the store, who found her body in the walk-in oven. The pair had moved to Canada from the U.K. and were originally from India.

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration’s safety branch conducted an extensive investigation into workplace conditions and the bakery oven involved in the incident,” the province said in a Friday release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators determined the oven was in proper working order at the time of the incident, and no safety violations were identified that could have contributed to the worker’s death. The Department also found no broader safety concerns associated with the type of oven.”

Click to play video: 'Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says'
Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says

Sudden death call

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

First responders were called to the store at around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2024 for a report of a sudden death. Shoppers and staff were asked to leave the building, and the store was closed.

A stop-work order was immediately initiated for the the bakery area of the store and for “a piece of equipment.” That order was lifted by the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration on Oct. 28, 2024. 

Trending Now

A month after Kaur’s death, Halifax Regional Police said her death was not suspicious and there was “no evidence of foul play.”

Story continues below advertisement

The store didn’t re-open until early February after a renovation, which had previously been planned.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the bakery area had been moved to the front of the Halifax store, as part of a renovation program at Walmart stores across the country, and the oven had been replaced.

In a statement, Labour Minister Nolan Young said Friday that the province’s thoughts remain with the worker’s family, friends and co-workers.

“Our responsibility is to understand what happened, determine whether safety requirements were met and use those findings to support future prevention efforts,” he added.

Click to play video: '‘No evidence of foul play’ in Walmart bakery oven death: Halifax police'
‘No evidence of foul play’ in Walmart bakery oven death: Halifax police
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices