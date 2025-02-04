Halifax Walmart reopens more than three months after in-store death of employee

See more sharing options

A Halifax Walmart has reopened this week more than three months after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside the store’s walk-in bakery oven.

The Mumford Road location was closed after the employee’s death on Oct. 19, and the store later said the oven had been removed.

A police investigation determined there was no evidence of foul play in the woman’s death.

Nova Scotia’s Labour Department had lifted a stop-work order last fall after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

The department says its workplace investigation is still ongoing.

The Maritime Sikh Society identified the woman as Gursimran Kaur, a Sikh woman originally from India, who had immigrated to Canada with her mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.