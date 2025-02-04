Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Walmart reopens more than three months after in-store death of employee

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in Walmart employee’s death'
Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in Walmart employee’s death
RELATED: Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in Walmart employee’s death – Nov 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax Walmart has reopened this week more than three months after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside the store’s walk-in bakery oven.

The Mumford Road location was closed after the employee’s death on Oct. 19, and the store later said the oven had been removed.

A police investigation determined there was no evidence of foul play in the woman’s death.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nova Scotia’s Labour Department had lifted a stop-work order last fall after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

The department says its workplace investigation is still ongoing.

The Maritime Sikh Society identified the woman as Gursimran Kaur, a Sikh woman originally from India, who had immigrated to Canada with her mother.

Click to play video: 'Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says'
Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says
Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices