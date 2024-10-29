Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart where teen’s body found in oven

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s labour department has lifted a stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart where a young woman was found dead in a walk-in oven.

The department on Monday evening lifted the order, after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

However, a Walmart spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon that the store on Mumford Road would remain closed until further notice.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nineteen-year-old Gursimran Kaur was found dead in the store’s bakery oven on Oct. 19.

Halifax police say they no longer have investigators at the store, though their probe is ongoing.

An online fundraiser to assist the young woman’s family has raised about $190,000.

0:39 Fundraiser for family of woman found dead inside baking oven in Halifax Walmart paused as donations hit $200K

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.