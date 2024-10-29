Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart where teen’s body found in oven

Nova Scotia’s labour department has lifted a stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart where a young woman was found dead in a walk-in oven.
The department on Monday evening lifted the order, after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.
However, a Walmart spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon that the store on Mumford Road would remain closed until further notice.
Nineteen-year-old Gursimran Kaur was found dead in the store’s bakery oven on Oct. 19.
Halifax police say they no longer have investigators at the store, though their probe is ongoing.
An online fundraiser to assist the young woman’s family has raised about $190,000.
