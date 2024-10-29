Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart where teen’s body found in oven

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 4:23 pm
1 min read
Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says
Walmart employee death: Mother was one to find woman dead in oven, Sikh society says
Nova Scotia’s labour department has lifted a stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart where a young woman was found dead in a walk-in oven.

The department on Monday evening lifted the order, after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

However, a Walmart spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon that the store on Mumford Road would remain closed until further notice.

Nineteen-year-old Gursimran Kaur was found dead in the store’s bakery oven on Oct. 19.

Halifax police say they no longer have investigators at the store, though their probe is ongoing.

An online fundraiser to assist the young woman’s family has raised about $190,000.

Fundraiser for family of woman found dead inside baking oven in Halifax Walmart paused as donations hit $200K
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

