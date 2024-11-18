‘No evidence of foul play’ in Halifax Walmart death inside bakery oven: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say their investigation has determined the death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee found dead inside a Halifax store last month was not suspicious, and there is “no evidence of foul play.”

In a Monday update, Halifax Regional Police said investigators had met with the family to share the findings, and that the family has asked for privacy.

A police spokesperson declined an on-camera interview on Monday.

Gursimran Kaur’s death on Oct. 19 shocked the country and made headlines around the world, and drew an outpouring of support from the local Sikh community.

Kaur and her mother both worked at the Mumford Road Walmart, and according to the Maritime Sikh Society, it was her mother who found her body inside a bakery oven.

The store has remained closed since Kaur’s death. Walmart representatives are at the store Monday, holding a staff meeting. Spokesperson Sarah Kennedy says while the re-opening date has not been determined yet, some employees will begin work to get the store ready for customers.

“They’re heartbroken, they’re grieving, they’re a close community — a close group of associates,” said Kennedy. “You know, I think in the store today there’s also excitement at being back together again.”

Sudden death call

First responders were called to the store at around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 for a report of a “sudden death.” Shoppers and staff were asked to leave the building, and the store has remained closed since.

The investigation involves Halifax Regional Police, the province’s Labour Department and the medical examiner’s office.

A stop-work order was immediately initiated for the the bakery area of the store and “a piece of equipment.” That order was lifted by the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration on Oct. 28.

Halifax Regional Police called their investigation into Kaur’s death “complex” and warned it could be lengthy.

Woman 'came to Canada with big dreams'

Kaur and her mother were both originally from India who came to Canada about three years ago, and are a part of the Sikh community.

The 19-year-old was described as “a young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams” in a GoFundMe campaign set up by the Maritime Sikh Society.

The society has been helping Kaur’s mother with finding counselling services, raising money, and preparing paperwork to bring Kaur’s family members to Canada.

Balbir Singh, a member of the society, has been speaking on behalf of the family.

“They are in grief. They are in pain and they are in agony about (the) kind of situation they are (in),” he told Global News.

The online fundraiser had a goal of $50,000, which was reached within 10 hours. It has raised nearly $200,000 and was closed to new donations.

Meanwhile, Singh confirmed Kaur’s father and brother have arrived in Nova Scotia to be by her mother’s side.

They are still awaiting the medical examiner’s report and Kaur’s remains before planning a funeral, said Singh.

Store remains closed

The Walmart store is still closed, although renovations have resumed. The store was already undergoing renovations at the time of Kaur’s death.

“Our thoughts still remain with our associates and the family who we know are continuing to grieve in this very difficult time,” said Kennedy.

“We’re certainly relieved to hear from police that they’ve ruled out foul play we’ll continue to work with the Department of Labour in their ongoing investigation.”

Grief counselling was made available to staff. As well, Walmart Canada previously confirmed employees were paid for any shifts they were scheduled to work, and that alternative work arrangements — including working at other nearby stores –would be made.

A spokesperson said the company had offered financial support to Kaur’s family, which the Maritime Sikh Society confirmed.

The company has confirmed the store’s bakery oven has been removed.