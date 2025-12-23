Highways closed, BC Ferries busy as holiday travel season continues

See more sharing options

Anyone travelling around the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior on Tuesday needs to leave extra time and pack their patience.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions because of multiple collisions between Hope and Merritt.

The province says crews are working to clear the highway and restore traction.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton remains closed due to multiple damaged sites from the atmospheric river a few weeks ago.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway heading to Whistler, with up to 20 centimetres expected to fall.

BC Ferries is warning of heavy traffic volumes after Monday’s weather-related cancellations.

The company says customers without reservations can expect multiple sailing waits throughout the day.