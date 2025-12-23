Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highways closed, BC Ferries busy as holiday travel season continues

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. highways and ferries facing weather-related issues'
B.C. highways and ferries facing weather-related issues
It is a busy day at BC Ferries after cancellations on Monday and heavy snow and winter conditions have caused some issues on the highways.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Anyone travelling around the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior on Tuesday needs to leave extra time and pack their patience.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions because of multiple collisions between Hope and Merritt.

The province says crews are working to clear the highway and restore traction.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton remains closed due to multiple damaged sites from the atmospheric river a few weeks ago.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Sea to Sky Highway heading to Whistler, with up to 20 centimetres expected to fall.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Ferries cancels multiple sailings'
B.C. Ferries cancels multiple sailings
Trending Now

BC Ferries is warning of heavy traffic volumes after Monday’s weather-related cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says customers without reservations can expect multiple sailing waits throughout the day.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices