Winds force cancellations of all BC Ferries between mainland and Vancouver Island

There are some major issues for anyone wanting to use BC Ferries to get between the mainland and Vancouver Island on Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m., all of the crossings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo and Tsawwassen and Duke Point have been cancelled until at least 5 p.m.

“Due to challenging sea conditions and high winds, service on some routes between the Mainland and Vancouver Island has been affected today, resulting in several sailing cancellations,” Sheila Reynolds, a senior communications advisor with BC Ferries, said.

“We recognize this is a busy holiday period and know customers have important places to be. Travel disruptions can be frustrating, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as our teams work through these conditions.”

Reynolds said that crews are “closely monitoring” the conditions and consulting with marine experts and following Transport Canada safety regulations.

Any customers are encouraged to check the status of their sailing before heading to the terminal and customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be contacted directly.

For up-to-date sailing and departure information, customers can also follow @BCFerries on X or call 1-888-223-3779 for assistance.