Messy winter weather to hit parts of Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2026 10:28 am
1 min read
A messy mix of winter weather is set to hit parts of Atlantic Canada this afternoon.

Northern New Brunswick will see snow and ice pellets, while freezing rain is expected in the central region.

Meanwhile, southern New Brunswick can expect snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Freezing rain is also expected in western Prince Edward Island and across much of Newfoundland, except the Avalon Peninsula.

As well, up to 35 cm of snow is expected in the northern and central regions of the island, along with the coast of Labrador, while other areas are expecting heavy rain or a wintry mix.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

