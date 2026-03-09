Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in forecast for New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning residents of New Brunswick to prepare for some nasty weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

The forecast is calling for a combination of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain — with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected across the northern half of the province.

As well, northern communities can prepare for six to 12 hours of freezing rain.

In the southern half of the province, freezing rain could last between 10 and 18 hours, creating hazardous travel conditions and power outages.