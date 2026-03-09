Special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver due to potential snow

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver due to the potential for snow through Wednesday.

The organization says a cool and unstable airmass over the South Coast will bring freezing levels to near sea level overnight and into the morning hours.

The low freezing levels, combined with a trough of low pressure, will produce flurries or rain showers from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations will vary across the region, with accumulating snowfall more likely at higher elevations.

Between two and five centimetres could accumulate.

Environment Canada is warning drivers and commuters to allow for extra time for their morning commutes and road conditions could change quickly.