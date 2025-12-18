Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic

Highway 3 remains closed indefinitely due to storm damage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Damage from the atmospheric river along Highway 3.
Damage from the atmospheric river along Highway 3. BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
It could be some time before one of the main highways between Vancouver and the B.C. Interior is reopened to traffic.

Highway 3 between Hope and Manning Park has been closed due to major damage caused by a series of atmospheric tivers that began on Dec. 10.

A total of 22 sites along the route are currently under repair, with 40 pieces of equipment, 55 workers and 15 technical experts at the scene and working around the clock.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Ministry of Highways says a timeline for the reopening of the road remains unknown.

Drivers are being advised that with the highway closed, higher traffic volumes can be expected on Highway 1 and Highway 5.

Click to play video: 'Questions and frustration over lack of action to protect Hwy 1'
Questions and frustration over lack of action to protect Hwy 1
