Highway 3 remains closed indefinitely due to storm damage

It could be some time before one of the main highways between Vancouver and the B.C. Interior is reopened to traffic.

Highway 3 between Hope and Manning Park has been closed due to major damage caused by a series of atmospheric tivers that began on Dec. 10.

A total of 22 sites along the route are currently under repair, with 40 pieces of equipment, 55 workers and 15 technical experts at the scene and working around the clock.

The Ministry of Highways says a timeline for the reopening of the road remains unknown.

Drivers are being advised that with the highway closed, higher traffic volumes can be expected on Highway 1 and Highway 5.