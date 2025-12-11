The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wondering what to wear this winter? Here are five stylish, cold-weather outfits ideal for Canadian winters. Styled to fit mild temperatures, the polar deep freeze, or anything in-between, these looks are fresh and inspired by chic street-style trends we’re loving. From outerwear, bottoms, shoes and accessories that are everywhere right now, here are this season’s coziest, fashion-forward looks you can actually wear and feel great in.

1) Monochromatic in merlot: The Super Puff Long + wrap sweater + velvety lace maxi skirt

Yes, monochromatic dressing is still a trendy, easy way to pull your look together. Pick a colour and build in shades and hues around it (it’s totally fine if they aren’t a perfect match, so long as they are visually in the same family). The trick with monochromatic looks is to play with textures to add dimension to your look. We’re especially loving this deep burgundy-merlot colour that’ll add richness and luxury to any grey day.

Story continues below advertisement

Aritzia’s Super Puff™ Long Aritzia’s longer Super Puff delivers peak winter performance and is already part of a cult favourite lineup. Engineered for warmth to –40°C/–40°F, its signature maximalist silhouette traps serious heat while looking effortlessly stylish. This cold-weather essential keeps you super warm exactly where it counts. $425 on Aritzia

Aritzia’s SoftSpoke™ Cassidy Sweater This V-neck wrap sweater pairs a flattering tie-waist silhouette with luxurious comfort. Knitted from Aritzia’s SoftSpoke™ merino wool–cashmere yarn, it feels plush and exceptionally soft. Finished with ribbed trim and a smooth Jersey-stitch drape, it delivers an elevated, effortlessly cozy layer for everyday winter wear. $128 on Aritzia

Simons’s Velvety Lace Maxi Skirt This stretch-lace piece is crafted with velvety detailing and finished with delicate scalloped, fringed edges. A silky, stretch-jersey partial lining adds comfort without losing its sheer elegance, while the straight fit and inner elastic waistband create an comfortable-yet-flattering silhouette, perfect for dressing up this winter. $99 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Nine West’s Women's Kuna Pump These classic pumps deliver all-day comfort with a flexible outsole and rebound footbed that adapts to your every step. Memory-foam cushioning and advanced shock absorbers protect your heel and forefoot, while breathable lining keeps things ventilated. With interlock stability technology, non-slip traction and a high-density flexible innersole, they’re built for endurance – no matter where your day or night take you. $119.62 on Amazon

Mejuri’s Layered Opal Necklace This seamless two-in-one necklace solves all your stacking struggles, pairing dual chains with a luminous natural opal pendant. Crafted from 94% recycled sterling silver and finished with thick 18K gold plating, it’s both hypoallergenic and elevated – an easy, polished piece that adds instant shine to any winter outfit. $198 at Mejuri

2) Cozy chic: Wide leg lounge pant + bold hoop earrings + classic tall chalet UGG

Dazzle in the snow even as you protect your peepers from the brightest winter days. White is no longer taboo past Labour Day or during our long winters. By styling it specifically to suit the season, you can embrace both the look of the coziest days and still look effortlessly stylish.

Story continues below advertisement

NEW: Aritzia’s Elliatt Aisling Faux Fur Jacket This faux-fur jacket by Aussie brand ELLIATT features faux-leather accents, a front zip and a relaxed silhouette with a ruched waist still giving it that cinched look. The plush texture and edgy details delivers a statement-making look with effortless, high-glam appeal. $348 at Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s Varley Extra-Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants Comfortable as they are stylish, the extra-wide leg pant comes in a lovely egret colour, perfect for lounging around a chalet or venturing out into the snow over a cozy weekend. It’ll fit inside any capsule wardrobe because it’s made to last with the Varley brand’s high-quality fabrics, taking you not just through this season, but to others that follow. $193 on Anthropologie

You may also like

Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $529.98

Google Fitbit – $209.99

Story continues below advertisement

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

OLD: Mejuri’s Charlotte Bold Hoops These playful earrings are a sweet nod to the iconic French macaron, adding a touch of whimsy to your look. Light, charming and delightfully detailed, they deliver dessert-inspired fun without feeling fussy – a perfect way to sprinkle personality into your winter accessories lineup. $138 on Mejuri

NEW: Mini Florence Earrings These tiny statement earrings offer the look of double hoops in one seamless design. Ultra-light and comfortable to wear, they add shine without weighing you down. Finished in 14k gold, they bring a modern, minimalist touch to everyday style – perfect for effortless stacking or worn alone. $128 at JennyBird

NEW: Amazon’s Herschel Elmer Beanie Add this classic Herschel Elmer beanie in a soft blush to complete the look while keeping warm. $30 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

UGG’s Women’s Classic Tall Chalet These cozy UGG boots channel mountain-side charm with their plush sheepskin upper and criss-cross lacing. Soft UGGplush™ lining keeps every step warm, while the lightweight sugarcane EVA outsole adds cushy comfort. Perfect for après-ski moments, chilly strolls and everything in between, they’ll bring you dreamy winter comfort to everyday wear. $350 on UGG

Michael Kors Jackson Hole Universal Fit Sunglasses Don’t overlook those sparkling peepers: These Michael Kors aviator sunglasses feature an olive-tinted transparent frame with matching mirrored lenses for a sleek, modern look. Designed with a Universal Fit, they offer better grip and comfort on a wide range of face shapes. With full UV protection and a protective case included, they’re a stylish, practical winter accessory. $130.3 on Amazon

The Michael Kors Cyprus sunnies are another great option to complete this look.

3) Colourblock for contrast: Bright puffer jacket + Lime green beanie + Stretch barrel jean + Classic Chelsea boot

Story continues below advertisement

Bring bright colours into dark, dreary days by playing with colourblocking – a design technique whereby you combine two or more colours that call each other out. You can play with complementary colours (colours that are directly opposite to each other on the colour wheel), analogous colours (colours that are next to each other on the colour wheel), or even triadic colours (three colours, evenly spaced on the colour wheel).

Amazon Essentials Womens Crop Puffer Jacket This cropped puffer pairs a relaxed, easy fit with serious cold-weather performance. Made from water-resistant, RCS-certified recycled polyester, it’s fully quilted and insulated for dependable warmth. The wide quilting, concealed zipper, stand collar and adjustable hem create a clean, minimalist look that styles effortlessly with high-waisted winter staples. $88 on Amazon

For an even bolder winter look, we absolutely adore this Beach Riot Jojo Bow Puffer Jacket from Anthropologie as well (now on sale for $130).

Amazon’s Knit Cuffed Beanie Hat in lime green This versatile knit beanie brings cozy warmth with its double-layer, thermal design and stretchy fit that adapts to most head sizes. Wear it cuffed, slouchy or fisherman-style for different looks. With a range of colours and easy pairing with winter layers, it’s a go-to accessory for cold-weather outings and everyday wear. $16.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Quince’s Bella Stretch Barrel Jeans The Bella Stretch Barrel Jeans elevate everyday denim with a high-rise waist and structured barrel leg for a modern, flattering silhouette. Made from premium, organic-cotton denim, they offer comfort, support and an incredibly soft feel. Stylish and versatile, these jeans are a go-to wardrobe staple you’ll reach for season after season. $60 at Quince

Blundstone’s 1671 Chelsea boots These heeled Blundstone Chelsea boots blend classic style with modern versatility. Crafted from genuine leather with side elastics and a removable cushioned footbed, they deliver comfort and effortless wear. The embossed non-skid sole and included extra pair of soles make them practical, while the 2″ heel adds a polished, fashion-forward touch. $250 at Simons

Mejuri’s Dôme Figure Ring This open-design Mejuri ring celebrates intentional, flowing movement, with each curve reflecting a unique angle. Crafted from 95% recycled sterling silver, it’s hypoallergenic, strong and highly durable – a minimalist yet striking piece that effortlessly elevates any winter accessory rotation. $128 at Mejuri

Story continues below advertisement

4) An Olympian Effort: Team Canada Women’s Wunder Puff + oversized hoodie + ultrasoft high-rise leggings + beanie

Winter is our sport. Before the watch parties pick up, support Team Canada in the 2026 winter games and invest in a piece of Canadian history.

Lululemon’s Team Canada Women's Wunder Puff Translucent 600-Down-Fill Jacket To be worn by Team Canada on the podium, this premium down jacket combines performance and style. Water-repellent and windproof, it features 600-fill-power RDS-certified goose down for exceptional warmth. Its relaxed, layer-friendly fit allows for customizable comfort, making it a winter essential for both outdoor adventures and everyday cold-weather wear. $498 on Lululemon

The Team Canada Women’s Wunder Puff Large-Hood Jacket Shine is another great option you have here and complete the look with the Team Canada Future Legacy Warm Revelation Beanie, scarf and crossbody bag.

Amazon’s Womens Plain Pullover Sweatshirts This oversized hoodie adds to your look without overcomplicating the styling. Made from a soft cotton-polyester blend with fleece lining it’ll keep you warm, while the kangaroo pocket adds practicality. With a classic, unisex design, it pairs easily with casual pants or leggings, making it a versatile essential for everyday wear and outdoor activities. $46.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

We also love Aritzia’s Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Hoodie option here, if you have room in your budget.

OLD: Quince’s Ultra-Soft High-Rise Legging Quince’s leggings add both comfort and performance in one sleek option. Perfect for yoga, low-impact workouts or all-day wear, they feature moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric with 4-way stretch. Soft yet supportive, these leggings are a versatile wardrobe essential for both active days and relaxed, casual outfits. $55 at Quince

NEW: Lululemon’s Softy Suedey Cross-Waist Tight Designed to do double duty – both for yoga and and as casual pants – these crossover waist leggings are made from Lulu’s performance sueded fabric to deliver softness and warmth when outside is anything but. $118 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Mejuri’s Wishbone Ring This handcrafted Mejuri ring is a chic good-luck charm and ideal stacking piece. Made from 94% recycled 14K solid gold, it’s hypoallergenic, water-resistant and built to last. Elegant and meaningful, it adds a touch of refined sparkle to any winter accessory collection. $198 at Mejuri

5) Wild about winter: Cashmere coat + leopard pleated skirt + tall leather boot + gloves

Aritzia’s The Maxine Coat - Soft Wool Cashmere Add a touch of Parisian elegance to the mix with Aritzia’s Maxine Coat. It pairs refined tailoring with winter-ready warmth. It’s crafted from soft wool-cashmere with a herringbone weave and it features a double-breasted wrap silhouette, structured shoulders and trench-inspired details for ultimate comfort. With an ultra-thin suede interlining for wind protection, it’s a luxurious, stylish layer for cold-weather sophistication. $425 at Aritzia

We also do like Aritzia’s Chalice UnReal Leather coat to complete the outfit (and – bonus – it’s currently on sale).

Story continues below advertisement

Simons’s Zakira Evelina leopard pleated skirt The leopard skirt brings effortless luxury to your wardrobe with its lightweight, fluid chiffon and silky built-in lining. Featuring a comfortable covered elastic waistband, this sheer, flowing skirt adds a touch of Scandi elegance and playful leopard print to any winter outfit, making it a versatile statement piece. $129 at Simons

Simons’s Sarria tall boot The Sarria Tall Boots from Simons x Maguire combine sleek design with everyday wearability. Crafted from smooth genuine leather with an inner-side zip and padded footbed, they offer comfort and ease. Made in Spain, the 12″ shaft and 2″ heel deliver a polished, versatile look perfect for elevating winter outfits. $325 at Simons

UGG Women's Luxe Glove UGG’s Luxe Gloves combine soft cashmere-blended wool on the back with supple leather on the front for warmth and style. They’re fully lined, feature a brushed polyester interior and a signature leather logo clip. Elegant and practical, these gloves are a winter-ready accessory that pairs effortlessly with any cold-weather outfit. $135 at UGG

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Rechargeable Hand Warmers – $36.99

Women’s Long Winter Down Coat – $79.99

Men’s Windproof Winter Jacket – $89.99