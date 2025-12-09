Last-minute gifts she’ll actually love

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s be real — between holiday parties, nights in, and everything in between, finding the perfect gift can feel like just one more thing on an endless to-do list. But don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. From chic home accents to luxe little indulgences, these thoughtful gifts from Simons, Mejuri and more are sure to delight her — and yes, they can still arrive in time for the big day. Minimal stress, maximum style: your last-minute shopping just got a major upgrade.

For the bling-lover

Dôme Huggies The Dôme Huggies from Mejuri are the ultimate holiday gift for the style maven who appreciates understated luxury – a sculptural, polished touch that elevates every outfit with modern, minimalist glamour. $78 at Mejuri

Story continues below advertisement

For the homemaker

Our Place Bakeware Set The Our Place Bakeware Set combines style and versatility, featuring nonstick, oven-safe essentials that make baking – and serving – a total joy. $215 on Amazon (was $250)

For the ice-cream lover

Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker A sweet surprise for her – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream. $299.98 on Amazon (was $343.98)

Story continues below advertisement

For the salon-obsessed

Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Styling Drying System Bouncy, salon-quality blowouts at home? Yes, please! The Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Styling System makes it easy to dry, curl, straighten, and add shine to your hair, thanks to its heat-controlled ceramic plates and high-speed airflow. $449.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

For the tea drinker

Ceramic Mug This adorable mug, complete with a charming bow detail, is a thoughtful little kitchen gift for any cappuccino or tea lover – equal parts cozy and cute. $20.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set – $24.99

Story continues below advertisement

Cricut Explore 4 – $319

De’Longhi La Specialista Opera Espresso Machine – $899.99

For the baker

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with this iconic stand mixer. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’ll be your new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces. $353.99 on Amazon (was $397.98)

For the organizer

Intelligent Change - 3-Month Productivity Planner Help a loved one stay ultra organized with this productivity planner from Intelligent Change. This chic, minimalist planner features daily and monthly sheets, inspirational quotes, habit tracking, and plenty of space for notes, helping you tackle tasks mindfully at work, school, or home. $62.02 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

For the clean freak

Shark ION Robot Vacuum For the holiday gift that says “I’ve got your back (and your floors),” this Shark robot vacuum is a total game-changer. With Wi-Fi voice control, powerful multi-surface cleaning, and a sleek Smoke/Ash and White finish, it’s the kind of smart, stylish upgrade they didn’t know they needed – but won’t want to live without. $246 on Amazon

For the skincare enthusiast

LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2 Give the gift of radiant, firm skin this holiday with CurrentBody’s LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2. With 236 strategically placed LEDs and three wavelengths, it targets deep wrinkles and boosts collagen for even, full-face rejuvenation. $640 at CurrentBody

Story continues below advertisement

For the bedhead

Canadian Down & Feather Co. Stay extra warm as the fall and winter season approaches. This fluffy duvet from Canadian Down & Feather is made from goose feather fill with insulating properties. Support the Canadian economy by refreshing your bedding with this top-rated home-grown option. $132 on Amazon $115 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

For the movie-lover

SAMSUNG 43-Inch QLED The Frame LS03D Series When she’s not watching TV, this frame transforms into her favourite art or family memory, making every glance a heartfelt masterpiece. Buy on Amazon

For the body care lover

The Body Shop Shea Essentials Gift Set Treat someone special to gentle, nourishing care with The Body Shop’s Almond Milk Collection, featuring shower cream, body butter, soap, and hand balm—enriched with Community Fair Trade almond milk and oil for soft, pampered skin this festive season. $36.8 on Amazon (was $46)

Story continues below advertisement

For the coffee drinker

Coffee Syrup Dispenser Who said syrup dispensers have to be boring? Whether you’re a caramel macchiato devotee or a french vanilla fanatic, these premium glass dispensers with minimalistic labels will look the part while aesthetically displayed in your home coffee station. $41.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler – $24.90

Kim and Pom Sugar Cookies Candle – $29.99

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum – $110