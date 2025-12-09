Last-minute gifts she’ll actually love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Let’s be real — between holiday parties, nights in, and everything in between, finding the perfect gift can feel like just one more thing on an endless to-do list. But don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. From chic home accents to luxe little indulgences, these thoughtful gifts from Simons, Mejuri and more are sure to delight her — and yes, they can still arrive in time for the big day. Minimal stress, maximum style: your last-minute shopping just got a major upgrade.
The Dôme Huggies from Mejuri are the ultimate holiday gift for the style maven who appreciates understated luxury – a sculptural, polished touch that elevates every outfit with modern, minimalist glamour.
A sweet surprise for her – and the whole family. Whether you’re scooping for one or swirling for many, this dreamy frozen treat maker is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. With 13 one-touch programs (including 6 soft serve options!), she can whip up custom creations everyone will love – because nothing says “I love you” like homemade ice cream.
Bouncy, salon-quality blowouts at home? Yes, please! The Shark Glam Hot Tool Air Styling System makes it easy to dry, curl, straighten, and add shine to your hair, thanks to its heat-controlled ceramic plates and high-speed airflow.
Help a loved one stay ultra organized with this productivity planner from Intelligent Change. This chic, minimalist planner features daily and monthly sheets, inspirational quotes, habit tracking, and plenty of space for notes, helping you tackle tasks mindfully at work, school, or home.
For the holiday gift that says “I’ve got your back (and your floors),” this Shark robot vacuum is a total game-changer. With Wi-Fi voice control, powerful multi-surface cleaning, and a sleek Smoke/Ash and White finish, it’s the kind of smart, stylish upgrade they didn’t know they needed – but won’t want to live without.
Give the gift of radiant, firm skin this holiday with CurrentBody’s LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2. With 236 strategically placed LEDs and three wavelengths, it targets deep wrinkles and boosts collagen for even, full-face rejuvenation.
Stay extra warm as the fall and winter season approaches. This fluffy duvet from Canadian Down & Feather is made from goose feather fill with insulating properties. Support the Canadian economy by refreshing your bedding with this top-rated home-grown option.
Treat someone special to gentle, nourishing care with The Body Shop’s Almond Milk Collection, featuring shower cream, body butter, soap, and hand balm—enriched with Community Fair Trade almond milk and oil for soft, pampered skin this festive season.
Who said syrup dispensers have to be boring? Whether you’re a caramel macchiato devotee or a french vanilla fanatic, these premium glass dispensers with minimalistic labels will look the part while aesthetically displayed in your home coffee station.
Comments