COVID-19 Questions
March 18 2021 12:02pm
03:12

Answering your COVID-19 questions, March 18

“We probably won’t see anything for younger kids for quite a while.”
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions and talks about the latest on vaccine trials for children.

