Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19 Questions
January 14 2021 12:12pm
03:09

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Jan. 14

Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, discussing the return to in-class learning for Manitoba students, as well as a recent World Health Organization consult on Covid variants.

Advertisement

Video Home