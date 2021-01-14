COVID-19 Questions January 14 2021 12:12pm 03:09 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Jan. 14 Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, discussing the return to in-class learning for Manitoba students, as well as a recent World Health Organization consult on Covid variants. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7576277/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7576277/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?