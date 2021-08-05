Menu

COVID-19 Questions
August 5 2021 10:53am
03:43

Answering your COVID-19 questions, August 5

“I think we can’t kind of rest on our laurels assuming that the vaccines are going to take care of everything.”
Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including what people should keep in mind as restrictions change.

