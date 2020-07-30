COVID-19 Questions July 30 2020 11:17am 04:10 Answering your COVID-19 questions, July 30 Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including whether Manitoba high school students should wear masks when they return in the fall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7234789/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7234789/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?